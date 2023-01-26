PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) —A federal lawsuit filed against a Pigeon Forge hotel alleging it violated labor laws by denying workers wages and employing minors, two of which where under the age of 12.

The US Department of Labor lawsuit was filed on January 17 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee against Pigeon Forge Hospitality LLC and Nimesh Patel, the operator of a Comfort Inn & Suites hotel in Pigeon Forge.

The lawsuit alleges that employees at the hotel had repeatedly not been paid at an hourly minimum rate since at least June 2019. It also says that the employees were not compensated for overtime when their work weeks were longer than 40 hours.

It also contends that the hotel employed two minors under the age of 12 since at least March 2021. The lawsuit also says that a 15-year-old was employed for baking and cooking activities, which is considered a hazardous occupation under federal law.

“The U.S. Department of Labor will not allow employers, such as Pigeon Forge Hospitality LLC, to exploit workers and endanger minor-aged children,” said U.S. Department of Labor Regional Solicitor Tremelle Howard in Atlanta. “Employers who willfully violate labor laws at the expense of employees and competitors must understand that we will do everything within our rights, including litigation, to bring them to justice.”

Read the full lawsuit below.

The Department of Labor is seeking to stop the withholding of payment to employees, to award back wages for a period of three years prior to June 6, 2021, and to award employees additional equal amount of liquidated damages.