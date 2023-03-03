Terry Welborn and son, Chance, were out helping neighbors after the storm passed near Wye Road on Boling Road in Blount County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Strong winds and storms left downed trees, powerlines and flooding in East Tennessee on Friday. The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency has released a list of road closures across the area as of 5:20 p.m.

Happy Hollow Lane

441 from Gatlinburg to Cherokee Closed

2301 Wears Valley Road

Upper Middle Creek / Dollywood Lane

304 S Old Sevierville Pike

River Road / Bent Road

2259 Misty Shadows Drive

1004 Rast Court

4159 Manis Hollow Road

Ravens Den Way / Clabo Road

Russell Drive at Tuckahoe

San Remo Drive / Heiden Drive

Holly Branch

Foothills West, Old and New Sections

Little River Road

Cades Cove Loop Road

Cherokee Orchard Road at the Boundary

Goose Gap / Sleepy Valley Lane

Snapp Road / Rivergate Drive

Jefferies Hollow Road at Boling Road going from Sevier County to Blount County

The Tornado Watch across the region was discontinued just before 5 p.m. Click here to see a gallery of damage photos from across East Tennessee. Wondering what weekend weather will look? Check out the WATE 6 Storm Team forecast blog.