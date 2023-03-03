KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Strong winds and storms left downed trees, powerlines and flooding in East Tennessee on Friday. The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency has released a list of road closures across the area as of 5:20 p.m.

  • Happy Hollow Lane
  • 441 from Gatlinburg to Cherokee Closed
  • 2301 Wears Valley Road
  • Upper Middle Creek / Dollywood Lane
  • 304 S Old Sevierville Pike
  • River Road / Bent Road
  • 2259 Misty Shadows Drive
  • 1004 Rast Court
  • 4159 Manis Hollow Road
  • Ravens Den Way / Clabo Road
  • Russell Drive at Tuckahoe
  • San Remo Drive / Heiden Drive
  • Holly Branch
  • Foothills West, Old and New Sections
  • Little River Road
  • Cades Cove Loop Road
  • Cherokee Orchard Road at the Boundary
  • Goose Gap / Sleepy Valley Lane
  • Snapp Road / Rivergate Drive
  • Jefferies Hollow Road at Boling Road going from Sevier County to Blount County

The Tornado Watch across the region was discontinued just before 5 p.m.