KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Strong winds and storms left downed trees, powerlines and flooding in East Tennessee on Friday. The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency has released a list of road closures across the area as of 5:20 p.m.
- Happy Hollow Lane
- 441 from Gatlinburg to Cherokee Closed
- 2301 Wears Valley Road
- Upper Middle Creek / Dollywood Lane
- 304 S Old Sevierville Pike
- River Road / Bent Road
- 2259 Misty Shadows Drive
- 1004 Rast Court
- 4159 Manis Hollow Road
- Ravens Den Way / Clabo Road
- Russell Drive at Tuckahoe
- San Remo Drive / Heiden Drive
- Holly Branch
- Foothills West, Old and New Sections
- Little River Road
- Cades Cove Loop Road
- Cherokee Orchard Road at the Boundary
- Goose Gap / Sleepy Valley Lane
- Snapp Road / Rivergate Drive
- Jefferies Hollow Road at Boling Road going from Sevier County to Blount County
The Tornado Watch across the region was discontinued just before 5 p.m. Click here to see a gallery of damage photos from across East Tennessee. Wondering what weekend weather will look? Check out the WATE 6 Storm Team forecast blog.