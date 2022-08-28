CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After the opening of the Buc-cee’s in Crossville, there’s still some excitement for the Buc-cee’s in Sevierville. A local drone photographer and videographer shared footage of the rest stop of where the convenience store is being built.

The photographs and videos were captured by Smoky Mountain Drone Company. The drone showcased the size of the upcoming tourist-attracting convenience store.

Picture Credit: Smoky Mountain Drone Company

Picture Credit: Smoky Mountain Drone Company

Picture Credit: Smoky Mountain Drone Company

Picture Credit: Smoky Mountain Drone Company

Picture Credit: Smoky Mountain Drone Company

Picture Credit: Smoky Mountain Drone Company

The construction shows a 74,000 square-foot Buc-cee’s location in Sevierville just off Exit 406 on I-40 which will hold the title of the world’s largest convenience store. The store will feature 120 gas pumps and a car wash that’s 250 feet long.

Texas already has its eye on a 75,000 square foot location in Luling, Texas: The home of Buc-ee’s first family travel center.

(Video Credit: Smoky Mountain Drone Company)

The new Buc-cee’s in Sevierville is set to open in the summer of 2023.

Buc-cee’s also has managerial openings for the Sevierville location, the general manager will receive a starting pay of $150,000