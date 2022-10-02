SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was charged after a shooting at a restaurant in Sevierville early Sunday morning.

According to Sevierville Police Department PIO Bob Stahike, police responded to the scene where multiple shots were fired outside of Bluffs Grill and Tap on 1548 Parkway at 1:37 a.m. The suspects’ vehicle was reported to have left the scene.

When police arrived, witnesses provided information about the suspects’ vehicle. Officers said they stopped a vehicle matching the description on Gists Creek Road near Highway 66.

Officers detained three people inside the vehicle and found another person, Christopher Martin, 26, of Martinsville Va., with an apparent gunshot wound on his arm. Officers said they also found a 9mm handgun in the vehicle.

Martin was taken to LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville where he was treated and released.

According to the news release, after multiple interviews, detectives charged Martin with reckless endangerment with a firearm. He was taken to Sevier County Jail for booking.

The other three suspects were released without charges.

Detectives are currently searching for another suspect who they believe was also involved in the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.