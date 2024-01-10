KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was taken into custody and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault after a standoff with Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said that they were notified of a “domestic dispute involving a firearm” at a home on County Line Road around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to a sheriff’s office release, a woman and two juveniles who had been assaulted were found when officers and detectives arrived at the scene.

SCSO said the victims were taken to a safe location, and officers immediately began working to secure the scene. During their investigation, they found that a 38-year-old man, who was identified as the suspect, was inside the home and refusing to surrender.

Special Response Team Units responded to the scene and deployed tear gas around 2:15 p.m. according to the sheriff’s office. The man was then taken into custody roughly 15 minutes later and charged with three counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of child abuse/neglect.

“The quick and safe resolution to this incident is a testament to the trust and

cooperation we share with our citizens, and our emergency services agencies,” Sevier County Sheriff Michael Hodges, Jr. said.

SCSO added that the Sevier County Ambulance Service as well as tactical team members from the Sevierville Police Department and the Pigeon Forge Police Department also responded to the scene.