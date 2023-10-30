SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 21-year-old has died and others in the same vehicle suffered injuries in a multivehicle rollover crash that occurred Saturday night on Interstate 40 in Sevier County.

According to a press release from the City of Sevierville, the crash was reported at 11:48 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 on I-40 near mile marker 406. Arriving officers found a 2016 Nissan Versa in the center median area that had apparently rolled over. Witness statements and Sevierville Police investigators say the Nissan was reportedly traveling east when it struck the guard rail on the left side of the road, then struck a 2003 Ram pick-up truck that was traveling in the center lane of the interstate.

The Nissan then left the roadway and traveled into the center median. The driver of the Nissan, identified as 21-year-old Julio Bonilla of Washington, D.C., was ejected from the vehicle and died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The Nissan front seat passenger, a 21-year-old man, was transported by LIFESTAR air ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with what appeared at the scene to be serious injuries. A 17-year-old passenger in the Nissan was transported by the Sevier County Ambulance Service to UT Medical Center with what appeared at the scene to be serious injuries.

Investigators say that none of the Nissan occupants appeared to be wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and alcohol and marijuana were recovered at and near the car.

None of the pick-up truck passengers were injured. The crash remains under investigation.