KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man died at a quarry in Sevier County on Wednesday, Mine Safety and Health Administration records show.

An entry in federal fatality reports show that the death occurred at the Vulcan Materials Company facility in Sevierville just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A company spokesperson identified the victim as John Ogle and said he died from injuries sustained while conducting machinery maintenance.

It is a sad day for our Vulcan family. John Ogle, an employee at our quarry in Sevierville, Tennessee, died on Wednesday afternoon, January 4, following injuries sustained while conducting maintenance on a jaw crusher. Please keep John’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. We are thankful to the service, professionalism and expertise of the local first responders who swiftly answered the call for assistance. Vulcan Materials Company Spokesperson Denise Hallett

Sevierville spokesperson Bob Stahlke said Ogle was transported to an area hospital.

Hallett said the company has launched an investigation and is coordinating with the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration. Federal officials arrived on site Wednesday to gather information.