SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fire crews in Sevier County worked a late Sunday residential structure fire from which a man and a dog escaped without injuries, according to the City of Sevierville.

City spokesperson Bob Stalhke stated in an email update that the Sevierville Fire Department, Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Sevierville Police Department and Sevier County Ambulance Service responded to the scene of the structure fire in the 1900 block of New Era Road around 9 p.m. Sunday, June 18.

When Sevierville fire crews arrived, the fire had spread throughout the entire trailer, Stahlke said.

“One occupant did get out along with his dog without any injuries,” he said.

The emergency crews remained at the scene until around 10:30 p.m. No firefighter injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.