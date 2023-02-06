GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Gatlinburg on Friday.

Just before 8 a.m. on Feb. 3, Gatlinburg Police Department officers responded to a home on Watson Drive for a domestic incident. Police said a woman was shot in the arm and the leg.

Police arrived shortly after the shooting and one person was arrested.

Eric Allen, 31, is facing charges of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of reckless endangerment.

The victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for her injuries, according to Gatlinburg Police Department.