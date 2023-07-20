SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been reported missing after traveling to Georgia from a Sevier County trip, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Dinesh Patel, 48, was staying at a cabin during his visit to Sevier County.

His family told law enforcement that he left the cabin on July 19 to stop at Dekalb County, Ga. and pick up a package. Family waited for Patel to return home but he reportedly “never showed up.”

According to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Patel made it to Dekalb County, Ga.

Patel is driving a silver 2020 Chevy Tahoe with Kentucky tags: A9C059. He is 5’6″ tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has seen Patel, they are asked to contact the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-453-4668.

