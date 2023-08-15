SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A 63-year-old man last seen on Monday is missing and may be a danger to himself, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement was called to a home on Pullen Road in regards to a missing person, identified as James Grady Russell, 63, the sheriff’s office said. The release published by SCSO says Russell left his belongings at the home and was last seen on August 14.

According to SCSO, they were told that Russell had sent messages that indicated he may be at risk of harming himself.

Russell is a white male with light brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5′ 6″ tall and weighs 180 pounds, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about Russell is asked to contact Detective Dexter Robbins or the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office CID at 865-428-1899.