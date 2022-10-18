KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new plea agreement has been reached in an East Tennessee cocaine case involving half a dozen people, the arrests were made over a year ago.

Court filings show Serguin Castro-Carias has agreed to plead guilty to possessing 500 grams of cocaine with the intent to distribute. The filing goes on to say cocaine was sold to a confidential law enforcement source.

It adds that the drugs were supplied by Juan Lopez Gallardo.

Castro-Carias faces a minimum of five years in prison, at least four years of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million following his guilty plea.

Gallardo has also been indicted for his alleged involvement in a stolen vehicle theft ring that operated across state lines. Two former Sevier County deputy clerks, Brandy M. Thornton and Roberta Lynn Webb Allen, pleaded guilty to their involvement in this scheme.

According to an indictment, the two deputy clerks had the ability to register and title vehicles.