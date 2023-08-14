KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man last seen riding an ATV on Sunday.

John Robert Hancock, 55, was last seen riding his blue Polaris four-wheeler into the woods in the Otto Williams Road area near Cosby.

He is approximately 6’2″. The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said he has heart trouble and prior history of stroke.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-453-4668.

