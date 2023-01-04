PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — First responders in Sevier County worked back-to-back structure fires Tuesday night. A commercial structure fire displaced more than 100 people, while three people escaped a house fire, according to the Pigeon Forge Fire Department.

Fire at Cold Creek Resort

PFFD officials say that at 9:43 p.m., units were dispatched to the Cold Creek Resort, which is located in the 4000 block of Parkway for a Commercial Structure Fire. Units arrived on the scene within two minutes of the dispatch to find fire breaking through the roof of the commercial occupancy.

Multiple agencies responded and worked on the incident for around four hours; after which the power was restored to the affected rooms and occupants of the unaffected rooms were allowed to return.

More than 150 rooms and around 108 people were displaced. According to the resort’s website, the property offers one-bedroom efficiencies and two-bedroom apartments that are fully furnished – including kitchen appliances. PFFD Chief Tony Watson says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Apart from the Pigeon Forge Fire Department that responded to the scene, other responding agencies included the Gatlinburg Fire Department, Sevier County Fire and Rescue, Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Catons Chapel Richardson Cove Volunteer Fire Department, Northview Kodak Volunteer Fire Department, Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department, Sevier County Ambulance Service, Pigeon Forge Police Department, the Sevier County Electric System, and the American Red Cross.

Fire at residence on Red Bone Way

Just a few hours prior to the commercial structure fire, at 6:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 the Pigeon Forge Fire Department was dispatched to 1725 Red Bone Way for a residential structure fire. The Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Gatlinburg Fire Department, Sevierville Fire Department, and Sevier County Fire and Rescue responded.

PFFD says the first unit arrived on the scene in seven minutes and quickly extinguished the flames. Three people were able to safely escape the home prior to the firefighters’ arrival. The cause of the fire was undetermined.