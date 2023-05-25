A 19-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday night in Lincoln County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. (Photo: WKRN)

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — A motorcyclist died in a crash in Sevier County on Wednesday, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report.

Larry Hurst, 40, was going south on Chapman Highway around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when a car pulled out of a parking lot to travel southbound. Hurst struck the rear bumper of the car and was ejected from the motorcycle.

A report narrative said that Hurst was traveling at a high rate of speed and wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The report lists the location of the crash as 10721 Chapman Highway, the address of a Kroger supermarket.

No charges are listed for the driver of the car.