SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevierville Fire Department was awarded a nearly $30,000 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation that was used to buy extraction tools according to a release.

Firehouse Subs share information about the grant Thursday morning, saying it was part of more than $77 million given by the foundation to support safety across the country.

Firehouse Subs employees and SFD members at Firehouse Subs with new equipment. (Sevierville Fire Department)

A photo of Hurst extraction equipment. (Firehouse Subs)

Robbie Carroll (local Firehouse Subs owner), Firefighter Cody Strom, Lieutenant Sawyer Morton, Firefighter Jose Marca, Firefighter Jessie Johnson, Battalion Commander Steve Coker, Deputy Chief Donnie Shular, Chief Matt Henderson. (Sevierville Fire Department)

At 10:00 a.m., the Sevierville Police Department and Firehouse Subs Sevierville unveiled the new equipment including a Hurst cutter, spreader, and accessories. The battery-powered equipment was bought with a $29,825 grant from the foundation.

“On behalf of the Sevierville Fire Department (SFD) and its members, I want to thank the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Sevierville,” said SFD Chief Matt Henderson. “We take great pride in providing lifesaving support to our community and these funds will allow us to advance our abilities.”

The new equipment will allow Sevierville firefighters to quickly and efficiently remove people who are trapped after motor vehicle accidents and make rescues in small places.