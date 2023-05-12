NEW CENTER, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville Police K-9 was shot and two people injured late Friday in the New Center community of Sevier County, according to Sevier County Sheriff Michael Hodges.

It happened as law enforcement were at a house on Holly Drive, off Old Newport Highway, to make an arrest. The reason for the arrest, and who was being arrested, was not released.

Hodges said the K-9, who has not been identified, has been taken to Knoxville and is in surgery.

Two people were also seriously injured, Hodges said. Their identities and the cause of their injuries was not released.

An officer is also injured but was not shot, Hodges said.

Because it is an officer-involved shooting, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.