PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country Cascades Waterpark in Pigeon Forge is not done growing after the completion of a major expansion project. Park leadership has announced plans to construct a brand new indoor waterpark.

According to an official press release, the $14-million indoor waterpark dubbed Braxton Beaver’s Shipwreck Bay will open in early 2025. The sprawling 16,000-square-foot park will be housed under a translucent tidal wave-styled roof that will ensure temperatures stay at 70 degrees year round.

Themed around the park’s “Forest Friends” mascots, kids can explore a shipwreck at the center of the park and enjoy four new slides.

Two large waterslides will anchor the new indoor attraction. One and two-person inner tubes will fly down the Lasso Looper. Visitors will race to the bottom of a dual mat racing slide called Fracilla Fox’s Swirl & Twirl.

The Bayside Lagoon activity pool will feature basketball and other games while parents can relax at the park’s warming spa.

The news comes on the heels of a $26-million renovation project completed over the summer with a new grand lobby, reimagined guest rooms, dining offerings, a rock wall, duckpin bowling and an arcade.

“This project is an important part of offering families the best resort experience in Pigeon Forge,” President Kay Collier-Pittman said in a release. “This experience will be included with every stay so that we will deliver tremendous value to our guests.”