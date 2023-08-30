PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new attraction for families and NERF fanatics is coming to Pigeon Forge with an expected opening date of Fall 2024 according to Hasbro and Kingsmen Xperience, Inc.

Hasbro announced the NERF Action-Xperience on Tuesday, saying it will be an expansive active play arena for families and NERF fans of all ages.

According to a release shared by agency R&CPMK, the attraction will have more than 29,000 square feet, including blaster battle zones, sports challenges, an obstacle course, a food and beverage area, and a retail store.

“For over 50 years, NERF has been committed to encouraging social active play, and we can’t think of a better way to bring this to life for our fans than opening this new NERF Action Xperience location,” said Matt Proulx, Vice President of Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro. “With this brand-new family entertainment center, we’re proud to be executing on our promise of bringing unique, innovative experiences to our NERF players in Pigeon Forge.”

A rendering of the NERF Action Xperience attraction coming to Pigeon Forge in Fall 2024.

In addition to fun for kids and adults, NERF Action-Xperience will also provide “an ideal space for team building, corporate events and parties.”

“We are very excited to open the NERF Action Xperience in Pigeon Forge next year,” said Corey Redmond, Senior Executive Vice President of Kingsmen Xperience. “Having spent some time getting to know the market over the last couple of years, and as part of our strategic rollout across North America, this Pigeon Forge site will be our second location after Garden State Plaza in New Jersey, and our first in a thriving tourist and holiday destination that is accessible to two thirds of the U.S. population within a day’s drive.”