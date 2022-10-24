SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A volunteer fire department is celebrating the arrival of a new, and critical, piece of equipment after losing its own during the Hatcher Mountain Fire.

The Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department (SCVFD) has gone several months without a water tanker ever since it was lost during the over 3,400-acre fire in the Spring. Since that fire, the department has worked to find a replacement, but the process hasn’t been easy. Even with the former truck being insured at its maximum value, it wasn’t enough to purchase a new truck.

Back in the summer, SCVFD Chief Stephen Whaley got a call from a fellow first responder.

“A former training officer from another local department who’s now a chief in New Hampshire heard about us losing the tanker,” explained Whaley. “Said they had one they were fixing to get rid of.”

It wasn’t long after that call that Whaley boarded a plane bound for the Northeast.

“Flew up, looked at it, said we’d take it and we drove it back,” Whaley told WATE. “This particular truck can haul up to eight people and 2,500 gallons of water. It’s basically a mobile pond if you want to call it that.”

Monday afternoon, the “mobile pond” made its maiden call to a structure fire in Kodak where it helped several local agencies battle a house fire.

“That tanker can fill up probably four to five wildland units before it has to go get water itself,” said Whaley.

It’s not just the tanker’s water supply that makes the truck special.

“We had a member pass away earlier this year,” said Whaley. “His name was Jeff McCarter and he was an integral part of getting our station built, so we dedicated the truck to him. His unit number was 1680 so we shortened it down to tanker 180. His nickname was “El jefe” and on the back of the truck we had a plaque put that said ‘El Jefe’.”

Jeff McCarter; courtesy of SCVFD Chief Stephen Whaley

Friday, members of the fire department gathered together to officially put the tanker into service. McCarter’s wife, Sandy, put the tanker in service over the radio.

An official dedication ceremony for Tanker 180 or “El Jefe” is set for December.