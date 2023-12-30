SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As 2023 comes to a close, you may be thinking about who you want to share your new year’s with, and for some people, their new year’s kiss may be legally binding.

The first thing that comes to mind for many when they think of a last-minute wedding is Las Vegas, but some couples come to Sevier County to get hitched before the new year.

“Definitely New Year’s Eve is our busiest, absolute busiest day. It falls on a Sunday, normally we’re closed on Sundays, but we’ve opened up to take in the amount of weddings that are coming in last-minute,” said Angels View Wedding Chapel manager, Fleshia Sims.

If Las Vegas is number one for last minute destination weddings, Sevier County is second in line according to Sims.

“Everybody comes to the mountains to get married,” she said.

Six couples called the Angels View Wedding Chapel to book a time for New Years Eve and the days surrounding it, just two days ahead of time.

“10 weddings is our max, that is what we can handle, that’s starting at 8 o’clock in the morning and going until 6 o’clock at night,” said Sims.

This year also has a special significance for those hoping to get married on New Year’s Eve. Landing on 12/31/23, the date will read as one, two, three, one, two, three.

Although for most couples making the trip to the Smokies for their wedding this weekend, it’s really about saying “I do.”

“A lot of the people that I have talked to recently that have booked last-minute have said they have just been putting it off and putting it off and they just want to get it done before the new year,” said Sims.

For those who want to put a ring on it to ring in the new year, the chapel does want to remind couples that you will need a valid marriage license ahead of time.