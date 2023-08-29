KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The group behind a recycling project at Dollywood has earned statewide recognition for its efforts.

Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful was named ‘2023 Nonprofit Recycler of the Year’ by the Tennessee Recycling Coalition for its cigarette litter prevention partnership with Dollywood. For the project, KTNRB provided Dollywood with 26 art-wrapped cigarette receptacles.

“We’re so proud of this honor, more than anything because of the commitment from Dollywood and the other supporting partners who worked to ensure that this trailblazing collaboration would protect the Tennessee River watershed from the harmful effects of cigarette litter,” said Kathleen Gibi, KTNRB Executive Director. “Taking the effort to the next step of recycling the plastic from otherwise discarded cigarette waste makes it all the more impactful and is yet the latest example of Dollywood’s reputation of working toward the greater good.”

Bobby Johnson of Dollywood and Kathleen Gibi of Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful pose at the Dollywood ticket office with the awards presented by the Tennessee Recycling Coalition. Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful was named ‘Nonprofit Recycler of the Year’ and Dollywood received a plaque that said ‘Nonprofit Recycler of the Year Partner.’ (Photo via KTNRB)

Employees from Keep Tennessee Beautiful, Edmond McDavis (left) and Monica Kizer (right) pose with Kathleen Gibi of Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful at the Tennessee Recycling Coalition’s conference where KTNRB was named ‘Nonprofit Recycler of the Year.’ (Photo via KTNRB)

This is one of 26 cigarette receptacles installed throughout Dollywood as part of a recycling project with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful. The cigarette butts collected are shipped to TerraCycle for the plastic microfibers found in cigarette filters to be recycled into outdoor plastic furniture. (Photo via KTNRB)

Representatives from the groups that made Dollywood’s massive cigarette plastic recycling project possible pose with a bench made from recycled cigarette plastic. Two of these benches are now installed near Dollywood’s ‘River Rampage’ ride. Seated on bench, left to right: Carol Agee (Dollywood), Kathleen Gibi (Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful), Melinda Watson (TVA); Back row, left to right: Bobby Johnson (Dollywood), Jessica Hall (American Eagle Foundation), Mark Huber (Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful), Edmond McDavis (Keep Tennessee Beautiful) (Photo via KTNRB)

The Pigeon River, seen at a lower level in this photo due to summer weather, is part of the Tennessee River watershed and runs through the center of Dollywood. (Photo via KTNRB)

Dollywood staff store the collected butts until a bulk shipment can be sent for the cigarettes’ plastic to be recycled. (Photo via KTNRB)

The receptacles at Dollywood can be found in the park’s smoking areas and staff regularly empty the cigarette butts until full boxes are ready to be sent off for recycling. TerraCycle covers the cost of shipping to their New Jersey facility so that the plastic microfibers in the cigarette filters can be recycled into outdoor plastic furniture. In fact, two park benches at Dollywood were made from recycled cigarette plastic.

According to KTNRB, the program has led to 350,000 cigarette butts being recycled from Dollywood since 2021. In addition, Dollywood is the first theme park in the world to recycle the plastic found in every cigarette butt collected on its property. The park is also the largest recycler in KTNRB’s Cigarette Litter Prevention Program.

Overall, KTNRB has placed 800 art-wrapped cigarette receptacles at marinas, campgrounds, and tourism sites in all seven states of the Tennessee River watershed.