SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple fires in North Carolina are responsible for smoke seen in the Gatlinburg area and other parts of Sevier County on Wednesday, according to local officials.

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency reported Wednesday afternoon that 911 callers had been reporting spoke in the western and southern areas of Sevier County. According to the EMA, the smoke was coming from an ongoing fire in the Cherokee National Forest in North Carolina.

The EMA added that there was no immediate threat to the area, but residents should be aware of their surroundings as the fire danger in that area remains very high. Any confirmed fires should be reported immediately.

The City of Gatlinburg also reported that local authorities had been investigating reports of smoke in the area and determined that the smoke was coming from wildfires in the Andres, North Carolina area.

“Gatlinburg Fire Department crews will be mobile throughout the community the remainder of the evening and through the night to investigate any other calls regarding fire or smoke,” Gatlinburg Fire Department Chief Charlie Cole said.

Cole said anyone who sees flames or heavy smoke in the area should call 911 immediately.