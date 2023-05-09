SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An officer was involved in a crash in Sevierville, according to the Sevierville Police Department spokesperson Bob Stahlke.

Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson Mark Nagi said Highway 66 was closed going south at Grandview Drive due to a multivehicle crash. Traffic was diverted on the local roads. Around 4:45 p.m., Sevierville Police said all lanes of the highway were open.

Sevierville Police Department originally tweeted that southbound lanes were shut down. Stahlke confirmed that is was an officer with Sevierville Police Department.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.