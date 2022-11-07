SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- Sevier County officials are urging locals to sign up for alert messages in the event of an emergency. Fire crews had their hands full all across East Tennessee over the past few days and Sevier County was no exception.

Crews worked for two days to contain the Rocky Flats fire which grew to nearly 180 acres. Another smaller fire was also contained in the county, but not before emergency alerts were sent out.

Fire crews said that weather conditions haven’t been ideal to help contain these fires. That’s why first responders are hoping that people will continue to stay on high alert.

The wildfire on Rocky Flats Road near the Cocke County line burned around 177 acres over the weekend.

“We had higher winds earlier in the day yesterday and that’s when that fire moved quite a bit,” said Brook Smith with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture- Division Of Forestry.

Several cabins were evacuated according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

People were notified through the ‘CodeRED’ alert system.

“CodeRED is a mass communications platform which allows us to send out emergency notifications or public notifications via a phone call, text message, a mobile app through Facebook, email, and Twitter,” Sevier County EMA Director Joe Ayers explained.

Before and during the 2016 Gatlinburg wildfires, Sevier County used a different type of alert system. Only a thousand people were registered.

“Today we have over 11,000 to 12,000 people registered which is not covering the whole county, but it has increased exponentially from what we saw in 2016,” Ayers said.

He added that this fire is a good reminder for people to sign up for CodeRED. It has the potential to help save lives during wildfires and other emergency situations.

“As we saw this weekend, the most recent fire did not impact the whole county, but it was very important for us to communicate with the residents of that community, but also with the residents across the county,” he said. “This is a product that gives emergency personnel to pass on critical information but also to provide information that helps residents and individuals prepare for any impacts that a disaster puts in front of them.”

Ayers stated that not only is it important to sign up for code red but to save the phone number, 865-774-3700. That way when they do send you those notifications you don’t ignore that phone call or that text message.

You can click here to sign up for alerts or text “SevierAlerts” to 99411.