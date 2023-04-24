KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One person has died after a forklift overturned in Sevierville on Monday.
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Jeff McCarter said the operator of a forklift died after it rolled off a driveway and down an embankment at a home on Wesley Way around 2:30 p.m.
The identity of the person has not been released.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene. No other details were available at this time.