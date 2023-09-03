SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville man was taken to UT Medical Center Saturday night after he was shot in the abdomen, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Chief Brian McCarter said deputies, EMS, and investigators were dispatched to a home on the 1200 block of Dixon Branch Road around 8:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old Sevierville man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The man was taken to the LeConte Medical Center by ambulance before he was transferred to UT Medical Center, where he underwent surgery. McCarter said the man was listed in stable condition.

Police said the shooter was identified as a 69-year-old man who owns the property where the incident originated. The property owner was detained and taken to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office for questioning, according to sheriff’s office.

The property owner was released pending further investigation from the sheriff’s office and a review by the 4th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, McCarter said.