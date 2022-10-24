TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — Appalachian Bear Rescue helped rescue a hungry, orphaned bear cub over the weekend.

The 9-month-old cub was found in Cocke County without her mother. She was picked up by wildlife officers who took her for a check-up at the University of Tennessee’s Veterinarian Hospital on Oct. 23. Following this, the rescue took the young bear under their wing.

The facility shared on Facebook that the female cub is the smallest in the rescue’s care right now, weighing only 18.7 pounds. She takes the title away from Myrtle Bear who is in their care after she was struck by a car. When Myrtle was taken in by the rescue, she weighed 31.2 pounds.

“As is often the case, we don’t know what happened to her mother: we’ve heard she was killed in a car accident a couple of weeks ago. We’ve also heard that this cub fell from a tree, and her mother and siblings wandered away. Regardless, she’s been alone for a while and not doing well,” wrote the facility on Facebook.

The rescue added other than being smaller than expected, she is in relatively good health and is expected to do well during that time. During her first night at the rescue, she ate some applesauce and a cup of puppy chow.

The cub, now named Nettles, ABR’s 363rd rescue since the nonprofit opened in 1996. The rescue’s ultimate goal is to return these bears back to the wild once they’re healthy and independent.