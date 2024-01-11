KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A paramedic in Sevier County is returning to work with a new heart following a life-saving heart transplant in 2023.

Dustin Mount has worked for the Sevier County Ambulance Service for the last 11 years. In early 2023, Mount suffered two serious cardiac events. This led doctors to discover his heart function was at critically low levels and he was placed on the heart transplant list.

Fortunately, in May 2023, a matching donor heart was found for Dustin, and he was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center. After several days of preparation, a successful heart transplant was performed.

After months of rehabilitation and recovery, Mount was cleared to return to service as a Paramedic. His first day back in service was on Wednesday, January 10th, almost one year after he first experienced the cardiac events that led to him being placed on the transplant list.

“Thank you to God for giving me continued life with my family along with the ability to work in a profession that helps others. I also wish to thank my wife, family, friends, work colleagues, and the entire Sevier County community for their tremendous support during this procedure,” said Paramedic Dustin Mount.

“We could not be more pleased to see Dustin so full of a fresh new gift on a healthy and happy life. His return to the profession he loves is a true inspiration to others. A medical professional that helps others in time of need had his own life saved by someone willing to donate the gift of life”, said Rick Valentine, EMS Director for Sevier County.

In the United States, more than 100,000 people are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant according to Tennessee Donor Services. To sign up to become an organ donor, click here. TDS added that one person can save up to eight lives by choosing to become an organ donor.