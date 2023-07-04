PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Fourth of July is filled with multiple events across East Tennessee, including Pigeon Forge who announced Award-winning Country Music Artist Sara Evans to headline this year’s festival.

People were setting up their chairs and getting ready for the Patriot Festival’s concert and awaiting the fireworks at Patriot Park.

“Today we have a fantastic event. Of course, it’s July 4th, and festivities are going on all over the place but right here in Pigeon Forge Patriot Park, you can’t have a better place to have a Fourth of July Festival, right?” City of Pigeon Forge Special Events Coordinator Jon Elder said.

People come from all over the country to celebrate the Fourth of July at Patriot Park. Elder said every year they expect around 30,000-40,000 attendees at the event.

“I like to get away and I enjoy these fireworks. The only other ones I ever saw was a Disney but I think this is better,” said Kenneth Therrien, who drove to the festival from Greenville, S.C.

Therrien is an Army veteran who did his basic training at Fort Benning, now known as Fort Moore on the Alabama–Georgia state line.

“I would do it again,” he said. “If they sent someone or called me tomorrow, I would go in a minute. I wouldn’t hesitate.”

Today, Therrien is enjoying his freedom by spending time with his family.

“I’m with my wife Darlene and my granddaughter Kaitlyn,” he said.

Therrien’s family added the Patriot Festival is one of their favorite events that they attend every year.

“God bless America and everybody in it,” he said. “We all just need to get along and everything will work. Nobody is different than anyone else out here. We’re all created the same.”

Sarah Evans performs at about 8:30 p.m. and then fireworks begin around 9:50 p.m.

Parking at Patriot Park might be scarce but we are told overflow parking is located off Teaster Lane near the Convention Center.

A free trolley is available to bring anyone to the event.