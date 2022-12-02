SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A sprawling mansion atop Bluff Mountain in Sevier County worth an estimated $8 million is set to be auctioned off this weekend. Public viewings are available before the auction happens Saturday.

The auction without reserve is happening on Saturday, Dec. 3 of the home at 3035 Smoky Bluff Trail. According to auction coordinator ELITE AUCTIONS, the “$8 million stunning mountaintop mansion” is a three-level, private residence that was built in 2020. The mansion features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a fully-equipped gym, a home theater, an outdoor kitchen, a detached second garage, four floor-to-ceiling stacked-stone fireplaces and a 1,500-square-foot professional recording studio with its own private entrance.

“This extraordinary property is quite remarkable for the fact that it’s less than two years old, and also because of its location,” Randy Haddaway, founder and CEO of ELITE AUCTIONS said in a news release. “Sevierville is close enough to Knoxville to make a quick trip to the city when you want, but not so close that you can’t enjoy the sense of isolation here. And of course, the peace, privacy, and perfectly-picturesque natural beauty you find in every direction is unbelievable.”

The Sevier County mansion located at 3035 Smoky Bluff Trail is set to be auctioned on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Photo: Island Light Creative)

A final preview is set for Friday, Dec. 2 before the Saturday auction. To pre-register to bid, or to schedule a tour, call 844-94-ELITE or email bid@eliteauctions.com.

The auction will be held on-site at the property, Saturday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. (EST), with registration beginning at 9 a.m. Remote bids will be accepted by phone. Broker participation is encouraged.

Haddaway also said that any potential buyer of luxury real estate in East Tennessee is likely to appreciate the property’s proximity to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Gatlinburg, and Pigeon Forge.