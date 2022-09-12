PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville company has expanded its footprint in Sevier County with a massive RV resort and lodge in Pigeon Forge.

Camp Margaritaville RV Resort & Lodge – Pigeon Forge held its grand opening Wednesday, Sept. 7. Located at 149 Cates Lane, it offers both accommodations for recreational vehicles as well as traditional full-service hotel amenities.

The site features a pool recreation area with a double loop water slide, lazy river, family entertainment center with an arcade, hot tub and fire pit, kid’s playground, pet park, pickleball courts, duckpin bowling, craft room, darts and an activities lawn.

As part of the grand opening, Camp Margaritaville made a $1,500 donation to the Appalachian Bear Rescue.

It is the fourth Margaritaville lodging site to open in Sevier County in addition to the Margaritaville Restaurant in Pigeon Forge.