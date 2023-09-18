KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Pigeon Forge Police Department has released data showing how busy officers were during the annual Rod Run car show event this past week.

The 2023 Fall Rod Run took place between Sept. 14-16, bringing hundreds of car enthusiasts to Sevier County.

Data released by the Pigeon Forge Police Department from Sept. 14-18 show that nearly 1,000 calls for service were received over that time.

Calls For Service — 975

Citations — 249

Arrests — 44

Accidents — 31

Reports — 33

Rod Run events occur both in the fall and spring. Nearly 50 were arrested over the weekend of the Spring Rod Run last year. The 2024 Spring Rod Run will take place from April 18-20.