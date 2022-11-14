PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pigeon Forge Fire Department Chief Tony Watson is touting the importance of smoke alarms as part of the “Get Alarmed Tennessee” Campaign after a family was able to safely escape their home that caught fire.

Watson said seven people, including four children ages 4, 7, 14, and 16. were able to escape after a fire started in a shed that was attached to their mobile home.

“They absolutely said the smoke detectors is what awoke them to be able to get out of the house because they were all asleep,” he added.

Pigeon Forge Fire crews arrived at the scene of the fire on the 3000 block of Clintwood Way around 3 a.m. on Sunday. Sevierville and Gatlinburg fire departments also responded along with the Pigeon Forge Police Department and Sevier County Ambulance Service.

The fire departments were able to extinguish the fire which saved one end of the mobile home with a majority of the family’s possessions.

Pigeon Forge Fire encourages everyone without a working smoke detector to contact a local fire department. Then place all smoke detectors in each room of the home.

“This could have been a huge tragedy out there that was averted because of that good fire alarm program,” Watson said.

The Pigeon Forge Fire Department is a part of the “Get Alarmed Tennessee” which promotes fire safety and fire safety education. Consumers are able to request a free smoke alarm.

The goal of the program was to reduce Tennessee’s fire fatality figures, according to Fire Marshal Kevin Walters.