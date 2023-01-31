SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed an home and an RV Tuesday morning, according to Sevier County Emergency Management Agency.

Authorities responded to a report of a fire in the 600 block of Mill Creek Road in Pigeon Forge around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters found a fully involved house fire that had spread to a nearby RV.

Photos from the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency show a car was also burned.

According to authorities, no injuries were reported, but the investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The scene of the fire. (Sevier County Emergency Management Agency)

Crews working on the scene of the fire just south of Pigeon Forge. (Sevier County Emergency Management Agency)

Photos from the scene shared by Sevier County EMA show what appears to be a destroyed house, a nearly destroyed camper, and a burnt recreational vehicle with melted tires.

“Thank you to the fire crews who once again responded to an active structure fire this morning,” says Mayor Larry Waters. “After battling a multiple structure fire for several hours earlier in the night, first responders from agencies across the county answered the call again to do everything they could to save lives and property. Again, we say thank you.”

Crews from the Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Sevier County Fire and Rescue, Gatlinburg Fire Department, Catons Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department, Wears Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene. Additionally, first responders with the Sevier County Ambulance Service and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene.

This fire is the second reported in Sevier County in under 24 hours. Just after midnight on Tuesday, dispatch received a call about multiple cabins being on fire. The cabin fires were in 2100 block of Windy Lane, approximately fours and a half miles away from the Mills Creek Road fire.