PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago.

The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May.

The Sevierville location remains closed. It remains unclear if it will reopen.

The reopening of the Pigeon Forge location brings the total number of Krispy Kreme locations in East Tennessee to five. There are two locations in Knoxville and another two in the Tri-Cities area.

In December 2018, Krispy Kreme opened a location near the University of Tennessee campus that was the first in the nation to serve ice cream alongside the traditional doughnut offerings. It has since closed.