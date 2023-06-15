KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Pigeon Forge man has been convicted and sentenced to 50 years for the production and distribution of child pornography.

On June 15, Roger Glenn Boland, 68, of Pigeon Forge was sentenced to 600 months imprisonment by the Honorable Katherine A. Crytzer, United States District Judge, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee in Knoxville. Following his time in prison, Boland will be required to register with state sex offender registries and comply with special sex offender conditions. He will also be on a lifetime of supervised release.

Boland pled guilty to one count of production of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and one count of distribution of CSAM. According to his plea agreement, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Knoxville Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (KPD-ICAC) executed a search warrant at the home where the victim lived after “receiving a tip that a 13-year-old child was in imminent danger of sexual abuse.”

According to the DOJ, the victim has cerebral palsy, is non-verbal, and is wheelchair-bound. Authorities searched Boland’s cell phone and located CSAM of the victim made by Boland and co-defendant Felina Shockley. A release from the DOJ said Boland admitted to sharing the CSAM with other men.

Shockley also pled guilty and will be sentenced at a later date.

The case is a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the DOJ in May 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse and better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here.