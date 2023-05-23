PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee is home to one of the top burgers in all of America, according to a list published by Yelp on Tuesday.

Yelp, a crowd-sourced site for reviews of businesses across the country, released its Top 100 Burgers in America list ahead of National Hamburger Day on May 28. The list was compiled using the total volume and rating of Yelp reviews.

In our neck of the woods, The Local Goat in Pigeon Forge came in at No. 57 on the list. The ‘New American’ restaurant opened in 2016 and boasts nearly 3,000 five-star reviews on Yelp.

A second Local Goat location opened in Ooltewah near Chattanooga in 2020.

The Top 100 list is comprised of more than just spots to enjoy a classic beef hamburger. Sunflower Café, a vegan restaurant in Nashville, came in at No. 63 on the list. It is the only other Tennessee restaurant recognized this year.

This year’s top spot went to Fox Bros, Bar-B-Q in Atlanta. Click here to see the Top 25.

Yelp has recognized several East Tennessee eateries since they began releasing various Top 100 lists. Elvira’s Cafe in Sevierville landed on the 2022 Top 100 restaurant list. A Dopo Sourdough Pizza in Knoxville was named among the best pizza places in America last year.