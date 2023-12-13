GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Gatlinburg Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead below the Space Needle Wednesday afternoon.
The Gatlinburg Fire Department and police responded to the scene around 4:20 p.m. after a E911 received a report that an individual jumped from the space needle.
A male was found dead on the sidewalk below the Space Needle when emergency personnel arrived at the scene.
The identity of the individual has not been released.
This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app or sign up for our email alerts for updates.
The Gatlinburg Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.