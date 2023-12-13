GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Gatlinburg Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead below the Space Needle Wednesday afternoon.

The Gatlinburg Fire Department and police responded to the scene around 4:20 p.m. after a E911 received a report that an individual jumped from the space needle.

A male was found dead on the sidewalk below the Space Needle when emergency personnel arrived at the scene.

The identity of the individual has not been released.

The Gatlinburg Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.