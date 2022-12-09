KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Residents on English Mountain heard what they have been wanting to hear for a long time; a review board with the state Comptroller’s Office has asked for all current board members of ESCUD to step down. There are still problems that need to be addressed and people still without water.

“Since November of this year we have been out of water three times already,” English Mountain resident Jerry Hayes said. “We’re in December and there are people who have not had water this month on the mountain. We’ve got a major problem, we were at the state Comptroller’s office yesterday and for the first time in 10 years we have hope.”

Residents are always in limbo when it comes to knowing whether or not they will have water that day.

“You get up at 5:30 in the morning and never know if you’re going to be able to bathe,” English Mountain resident John Kirkbride said when talking about getting up for work. “We work with people so if we can’t bathe we aren’t going into work so we are missing out on quiet a bit of money anytime the water system is out. When you get home from work and make dinner, but you don’t know if you can.”

Because they cannot rely on their water supply, they are unable to flush their toilets, wash their clothes and dishes. When the water goes out on the mountain, it impedes their day to day lives, and some need clean, reliable water due to medical conditions.

“I moved here in 2015 after 18 months of chemo and radiation and I have ongoing medical problems that require me to have clean water,” English Mountain resident Sandy Allhanes said.

One resident went as far as comparing their current state of living to that of the developing country where they previously lived and wrote a letter to a Senator.

“I talked to him about the medical conditions that we are dealing with and that this is making it impossible to keep everything sanitary,” English Mountain resident Cindy Mitchell said. “I also told him that we formerly lived in a Third World country and over there we actually had more reliable, consistent good quality water than we have here. It’s a shame.”

One resident on the mountain shared a text that they received from the water company saying that at 5:00 p.m. Friday that the water company shut the water off for more people near the top of the mountain, meaning those that don’t currently have water will not have any through the weekend.