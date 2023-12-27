SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — Santa Claus traded his reindeer and sleigh for bright lights and a fire engine as he made a few stops around Seymour with the help of their volunteer fire department.

Santa started partnering with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department back in 1973. Stopping in neighborhoods on Christmas Eve to greet children before he sets off on his journey through the night.

“We’ve got adults now that were kids that came out running and now their kids are waiting for the fire truck… you can just see what it has grown into,” said Frank Sherel, a retired SVFD firefighter who was part of the first Santa Claus tour in 1973.

“We are super excited to be here just to continue the tradition,” said Adam Linsenbigler, Chaplin of the SVFD. “50 years of taking Santa around our community to spread Christmas joy to the boys and girls and families all over our neighborhood and our tri-county area.”

Since the department is the largest volunteer fire department in the state of Tennessee, they make sure to take Santa to as many places as he can go.

“Christmas magic is wonderful right?” Said Linsenbigler, “So through Christmas magic, we have the ability for people to see Santa at our station one as well as all throughout our community and so we love Christmas magic, it’s awesome.”

Spreading the holiday spirit one house at a time.

“We couldn’t do what we do each and every day without the support of our community, so this is one way that we love to go give back to those people that support us every day,” said Linsenbigler.

For the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, their community is a second family, and their partnership with Santa is just one way to give back to the people they love.