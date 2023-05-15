PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The popular Patriot Festival will return to Pigeon Forge once again this summer and will be headlined by another country music star.

Sara Evans, the fifth most-played female artist on country radio in nearly the last two decades, is set to headline Pigeon Forge’s 32nd annual Patriot Festival at Patriot Park on July 4. The festival’s activities will kick off at 4 p.m. with Evens set to perform at 8:30 p.m.

The entertainment will begin with the annual veterans’ tribute at 4 p.m. performed by Country Current, the U.S. Navy’s premier country and bluegrass ensemble. Following the tribute, the Pigeon Forge Community Chorus will perform. On the Boarder, an Eagles tribute band, will perform just before Evans takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. The night will conclude with a fireworks display.

Food vendors will be present at Patriot Park for guests to enjoy. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. However, coolers, tents, and umbrellas are not allowed. Free parking is available at the Teaster Lane Municipal parking lot, with a free shuttle service to the festival site every 20 minutes.

“Our community looks forward to Patriot Festival every year, and we’re thrilled to welcome Sara Evans to our city’s Independence Day celebration,” said Pigeon Forge Mayor David Wear. “We take pride in offering our residents and visitors great entertainment, a spectacular fireworks display, and family fun each summer with this event.”

Evans is known for hits like “No Place That Far,” “Suds In The Bucket,” “A Real Fine Place To Start,” “Born to Fly,” and “A Little Bit Stronger.” She was named the Academy of Country Music’s Top Female Vocalist. She was also nominated for American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Country Music Association, CMT and Grammy Awards.

The festival has been headlined previously by country music stars like Clint Black and Josh Turner.