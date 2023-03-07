GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing man from Ohio was last seen in Gatlinburg and investigators say he may still be in the Sevier County area.

Franklin Eavers, 36. Photo: GPD

Franklin Eavers, 36, was last seen in Gatlinburg on March 4 at 10 p.m. according to the Gatlinburg Police Department. In a post to Facebook, GPD shared that they had information that Eavers may be in the Sevier County area. Police add that Eavers has a condition that could impact his ability to contact family or return to his home.

Eavers is from Ohio and GPD shared that he has been reported as missing/endangered in his home state.

Anyone with information about Eavers or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Gatlinburg Police Department at 865-436-5181.

