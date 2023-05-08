KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in finding a man last seen in the Knoxville area.

Michael Christopher Webb, 48, was last seen on May 4, 2023. His vehicle, a black 2006 Lincoln Navigator with TN Tag 620-BLBY was last seen in the Knoxville area, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about Webb’s location is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (865)428-1899.

