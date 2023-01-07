KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former Sevier County clerk has been sentenced after she plead guilty to a conspiracy charge.

According to the judgement in the criminal case, Brandy Thornton plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to obtain property not due to an official and her office, under color of official right. The judgement says that in addition to the charge she plead guilty to, she also had two additional charges that were dropped.

Thornton was one of two clerks arrested after police found that they had obtained illegal cash payments and food from Juan Lopez Gallardo in July 2020. The two were charged on October 6, 2021, just one day before an FBI raid conducted a raid on the Sevier County Court House. Federal indictments allege that Gallardo was one of several arrested after they were charged with being involved in a drug trafficking and stolen vehicle ring between Florida and Tennessee.

Thornton was sentenced to two years of probation with a three month period of house arrest, 60 hours of community service, and a $100 special assessment.

According to the sentencing memorandum, Thornton’s lack of convictions for prior history, her acceptance of responsibility for her actions, and the collateral consequences for her conviction, including the loss of her employment at the clerk’s office, were reasons in support of her sentencing.

The memorandum states that Thornton had a greater role in the conspiracy than the other clerk, Roberta Lynne Webb Allen, which the court felt was reflected by her sentencing guidelines. Allen was sentenced to two years of probation and a $5,000 fine with a $100 special assessment in October, 2021.