PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A structure fire damaged a home on Clintwood Way early Sunday morning, according to the Pigeon Forge Fire Department.

Pigeon Forge Fire responded to the structure fire on the 3000 block of Clintwood Way near a lot. Crews said they found the home to be 65 percent involved.

Pigeon Forge, Sevierville and Gatlinburg Fire Departments responded along with the Pigeon Forge Police Department and Sevier County Ambulance Service.

Seven people who lived in the home, including children ages four, seven, 14 and 16 were able to escape the fire because of the smoke detectors.

The fire is currently under investigation.

“The smoke detectors were provided by the State of Tennessee Fire Marshal’s Office as part of their ‘Get Alarmed Tennessee’ Campaign, which has now saved at least 342 Tennesseans and 15 in the Pigeon Forge Fire Department response area,” according to the news release.