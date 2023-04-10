KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The president of the Sevier County Utility District has been dismissed after more than 20 years in charge. The news comes after he was placed on leave in January for admitting to personal use of district resources.

The utility district’s board of commissioners announced Monday that Matt Ballard was terminated from his role as president at a meeting on March 22.

James Greene will continue to serve as acting manager.

Ballard was placed on leave following a January 25 board meeting in which he admitted to personal use of district resources and employees at his residence and the residence of a relative.

The board went on to say that the information about Ballard’s actions was sent to the office of the comptroller of the state of Tennessee for further review, per statutory requirements.

Ballard had served as the president of the Sevier County Utility District since 1998.