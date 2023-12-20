SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Leaders in Sevier County are applauding the release of the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s 10-year Project Plan, especially highlighting the highly anticipated new Exit 408 interchange off of Interstate 40. They’re calling it a “much-needed breakthrough for the region’s infrastructure” that will boost connectivity and improve traffic flow for residents and visitors.

TDOT’s 10-year Project Plan released earlier this week affirmed that an Exit 408 is coming to Sevier County within the next several years thanks to designated funding. Sevier County leaders have been aiming to develop the secondary exit route due to the higher traffic volumes at Exit 407.

“This 10-Year Plan is a landmark development for our community,” Larry Waters, Sevier County Mayor, stated in a news release shared Wednesday, Dec. 20. “TDOT’s commitment to collaborating with local officials ensures that the needs of Sevier County are heard and addressed. We are grateful for their partnership in sharing this transformative vision for our future.”

The 10-year plan highlights the construction of Exit 408 along with the extension of Veterans Boulevard to Highway 66 at Gists Creek Road, including a bridge across the Little Pigeon River. The projects will help to ease traffic congestion during peak tourist seasons. There will also be improvements made to Highway 411.

“These improvements on Highway 411 not only address pressing safety concerns but also lay the groundwork for future expansion to a five-lane highway,” Waters said. “We are particularly encouraged by TDOT’s commitment to monitoring the highway for further enhancements and Sevier County remains actively engaged in advocating for the comprehensive expansion of Highway 411 from Sims Road to Pittman Center Road.”

Apart from the major highway improvements, several other road infrastructure improvement projects are planned across the county, with Sevier County working with TDOT and the county’s consulting firm, CDM Smith, to identify projects to improve traffic and safety on secondary highways and streets.

Sevier County’s news release went on to state that the TDOT 10-Year Project Plan represents a monumental step forward for Sevier County – “it signifies a clear commitment to long-term infrastructure development and prioritizing the needs of residents and visitors.”