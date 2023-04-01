SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency on Saturday shared several updates regarding brush fires in the area as high winds impacted East Tennessee.

According to the agency’s update at around 5:15 p.m., most of the brush fires are being contained by responding crews across Sevier County. They also shared a list of those named brush fires:

Natures Trail – 1/4 acres: contolled

Regal Court – 1/2 acres: controlled

Camp Smoky Lane – 1/4 acres: controlled

Bear Mountain Lane – 1/2 acre: controlled

Jones Cove Road – 1/2 acres: working

Estates/Oak Hill Drive – 1/4 acre: working

Zion Hill Road – 2 acres: working

Bales Way – unknown: working

“Good job to our fire crews, first responders, and dispatchers,” the agency stated in a social media post.

Sevier County fire personnel began responding to the reported multiple brush fires on Saturday due to the weather conditions.

“Please (be) aware due to high winds a fire may spread quickly,” Sevier County EMA stated in a social media post at 4:50 p.m. “Therefore, be aware of your surroundings.

“Emergency personnel ask that you yield the roadway and follow any requests from emergency personnel. Also, please refrain from any open burning with high winds.”

Meanwhile, in Knox County, crews were also working multiple brushfires believed to have been caused by downed power lines due to the high winds.