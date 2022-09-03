SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking for a way to spend your Labor Day Weekend? If so, the Sevier County Fair could be the place for you.

The fair kicked off on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and will last until Monday, Sept. 5.

Fair Admission Pricing

Aug. 30 (Sept. 2 and Sept. 5): Adults (11 years old and up): $6

Kids 10 and under are free: free

Rodeo Days (Sept. 3 and 4) Adults: $12

Kids 10 and under: free

According to fair organizers, if you have a free admission ticket, there will be a $6.00 upgrade charge on the two rodeo dates, unless the ticket states “Rodeo Included.” An unlimited wristband costs $25.

Fair Address

The Sevier County Fair is located at 754 Old Knoxville Highway, Sevierville TN 37862

For more information about this year’s fair, check out the video above and visit the Sevier County Fair’s website.